Maharashtra: Cabinet cuts seed money from Rs 1 cr to Rs 25 lakh for new cow shelters

SANCTIONING A revised scheme for cow shelters, the state Cabinet on Friday reduced the initial seed money offered by the government from Rs 1 crore to Rs 25 lakh to set up such a shelter.

The renewed Govardhan Govansh Seva Kendra scheme will be run in 34 of the 36 districts.

It will, however, not be applicable in 40 revenue sub-divisions that have previously taken benefit of the scheme.

In the remaining 139 revenue sub-divisions, the government will allocate Rs 25 lakh for each cow shelter. The money will be given in two tranches of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh each.

A total of Rs 34.75 crore has been earmarked for the scheme, which will ensure the setting up of 139 such shelters.

Anticipating a rise in the number of old and abandoned cattle after it introduced a cow slaughter ban in 2015, the state government had come up with a plan to spend Rs 34 crore in setting up shelters for old and unproductive cattle.

The state had till now provided an initial seed money of Rs 1 crore for setting up these shelters in 34 districts.

It also provided land wherever possible to interested parties. The scheme was to be run with the help of voluntary organisations operating in the field of cow protection.

The implementation of the scheme is, however, slow.

Till last year, only 21 such centres had received the initial approvals.