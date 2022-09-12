scorecardresearch
Maharashtra cabinet nod to Rs 1,498.61 crore for Upper Godavari project

The project has been revised at least three times before this due to cost escalation

Another significant aspect is that this project will help irrigate 74,000 hectares of agriculture land in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts of north and western Maharashtra (File )

The state cabinet Monday approved Rs 1,498.61 crore for the Upper Godavari project.

The revised administrative approval for the project was necessitated following cost escalation and incomplete work. The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Minister Eknath Shinde gave the approval after scrutinising the proposal presented by the water resources department.

While stating the objective of this project, the government stressed its significance in addressing drinking water problems in the remote tribal belt in Nashik district. The parched talukas in the district reeling under water crisis will highly benefit from the project, which is located on upper Godavari tributaries flowing through Nashik district.

Another significant aspect is that this project will help irrigate 74,000 hectares of agriculture land in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts of north and western Maharashtra.

The project has been revised at least three times before this due to cost escalation.

