Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to give service benefits to forest employees on par with policemen

The Maharashtra Cabinet Tuesday passed a proposal to give service benefits to the forest employees on par with the policemen in the state.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the assets in the forest department are equally important as the other assets in the country.

Mungantiwar said the policemen get benefits when they are doing their job, but the employees of the forest department must get protection while dousing forest fires, stopping hunting and prevention of wood smuggling.

“At times, the forest employees get wounded and some times they also lose their lives. Now, the kin of forest officials dying while protecting the forests will get Rs 25 lakh,” he added.

Besides, one dependent will also get a job and if they reject the job offer then the family would get salary till his or her retirement death. Those getting handicapped while doing their job will also get up to Rs three lakh.