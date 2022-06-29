scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv

Aurangabad renamed: The Shiv Sena’s decision to rename the two cities comes at a time when it is facing a serious political crisis with a large chunk of the party MLAs having deserted the Sena.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: June 29, 2022 6:55:36 pm
Aurangabad, Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad, Dharashiv, Navi Mumbai, Shiv Sena, Uddhav thackeray, maharashtra cabinet decision, renaming aurangabad, breaking news, indian expressMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as he enters Mantralaya for the state cabinet meet on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government Wednesday cleared a proposal to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

Faced with a vote of confidence that is likely to take place Thursday, the renaming is seen as an effort by the Shiv Sena to burnish its hindutva credentials in what could be its last major decision in the 31 month-old Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

The Shiv Sena’s decision to rename the two cities comes at a time when it is facing a serious political crisis with a large chunk of the party MLAs having deserted the Sena.

Explained |Why the stakes are high in renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar

The rebelling MLAs have, over the past week, questioned the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s commitment to Hindutva stating that the party is gradually being weaned away from its core ideology at the behest of secular parties like the Congress and the NCP.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai International airport after the late DB Patil, the leaders of the Project Affected People of Raigad and Thane district.

