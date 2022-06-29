Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government Wednesday cleared a proposal to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

Faced with a vote of confidence that is likely to take place Thursday, the renaming is seen as an effort by the Shiv Sena to burnish its hindutva credentials in what could be its last major decision in the 31 month-old Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

The Shiv Sena’s decision to rename the two cities comes at a time when it is facing a serious political crisis with a large chunk of the party MLAs having deserted the Sena.

The rebelling MLAs have, over the past week, questioned the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s commitment to Hindutva stating that the party is gradually being weaned away from its core ideology at the behest of secular parties like the Congress and the NCP.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai International airport after the late DB Patil, the leaders of the Project Affected People of Raigad and Thane district.