Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Maharashtra cabinet approves Rs 3,200-cr package for Konkan flood mitigation

The Konkan area faced two cyclones – Nisarga and Tauktae -- in the last two years. This year, the area faced massive damage due to floods in Western Ghats.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 16, 2021 12:04:24 am
The Konkan area faced two cyclones – Nisarga and Tauktae -- in the last two years. Residents of Valdhuni in Kalyan wade through a flooded street. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)

The Maharashtra state cabinet has sanctioned a package of Rs 3,200 crore for Konkan for mitigation measures after flooding in the region this year.

The Konkan area faced two cyclones – Nisarga and Tauktae — in the last two years. This year, the area faced massive damage due to floods in Western Ghats.

Of the money sanctioned, Rs 2,000 crore will be given from the state disaster management relief fund and rest will be given in the next four years from 2022 to 2025.

The entire mitigation project will be done over four years and there will be a unit to supervise the spending.

State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister csaid that Rs 1,598 crore will be given for flood control walls, Rs 1,129 crore for underground cabling of electrical wires and Rs 204 crore for cyclone shelters. He said this will provide permanent relief to the people of Konkan.

