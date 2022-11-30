scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Maharashtra Cabinet approves new dedicated department for Divyangs

At present, schemes for Divyangs are implemented through the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department's Commissioner, according to sources in the know of the matter.

The Commissioner runs education, training and rehabilitation schemes for more than 30 lakh people with disabilities in Maharashtra. (Representational/File)

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal for setting up a new dedicated department for Divyangs, which will be functional from December 3 this year.

The move came two weeks after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sought an independent Divyang welfare department in the state.

The new entity will have a Divyang Financial Development Corporation.

The Commissioner runs education, training and rehabilitation schemes for more than 30 lakh people with disabilities in Maharashtra.

There is also a Social Welfare Officer at the district level for smooth functioning of these schemes.

“An expenditure of Rs 118 crore has been approved for the creation of a total of 2,063 new posts,” according to state deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the state government, the new department will effectively implement financial, social and educational development schemes among others by the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department; and also Centre-approved schemes for Divyangs.

Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu announced three weeks ago that the Maharashtra government had approved the formation of the new Divyang welfare department following his demands for the same.

He and his workers had even distributed sweets outside Mantralaya to celebrate the move.

Kadu has been known for his work for people with disabilities.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 01:13:22 am
All regional passport offices in Mumbai to remain open for 8.5 hours on December 3

