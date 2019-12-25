Maharashtra: Cabinet approves loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, to benefit 40 lakh farmers

Under the scheme, the government will obtain details, from the state level bankers committee (SLBC) in cases where a farmer’s debt is more than Rs 2 lakh. Under the scheme, the government will obtain details, from the state level bankers committee (SLBC) in cases where a farmer’s debt is more than Rs 2 lakh.

The state Cabinet on Tuesday gave a nod to farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh that was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 21, the last day of the winter session of the state legislature held in Nagpur.

Under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, crop arrears pending till September 30, 2019, will be waived. Sources in the government said the farm loan waiver will put additional burden of Rs 30,000 crore on the government and is set to benefit 40 lakh farmers.

An official statement issued by the government said, “All the outstanding crop loan, taken between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019, up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived. Apart from this, the amount defaulted till September 30, 2019, will also be considered for the loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh.”

While the scheme will be extended to farmers irrespective of their landholding size, the state government is to make a decision on extending the incentive to regular loan payers (non-defaulters). The Cabinet, while reflecting on the incentive scheme, reportedly mentioned that the government would work out some financial incentives for those who regularly repay the loans as well.

Under the scheme, the government will obtain details, from the state level bankers committee (SLBC) in cases where a farmer’s debt is more than Rs 2 lakh. Once the data, along with the amount, is obtained, it will extend the loan waiver gradually.

This is the first loan waiver scheme announced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after it took charge last month, and comes over two years after the Rs 34,000-crore loan waiver announced by the then BJP-Sena government in June 2017.

In the Assembly last week, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had alleged the Sena-led government had not fulfilled its original promise of full loan waiver.

Fadnavis had also said the scheme will benefit very few farmers as most of them were already covered by his government’s 2017 programme. According to the Ministry of Cooperation data, Rs 23,000 crore were disbursed under the 2017 scheme which benefited 51 lakh farmers.

There are a total of 1.36 crore farmers in Maharashtra.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App