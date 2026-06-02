Maharashtra cabinet clears Rs 36,585-crore farm loan waiver scheme for 55.72 lakh farmers

Farmers with crop loan arrears of up to Rs 2 lakh eligible under scheme; regular borrowers to get Rs 50,000 incentive grant

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiJun 2, 2026 08:25 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis crop farm loan waiverThe Maharashtra cabinet has approved a massive Rs 36,585-crore farm loan waiver scheme, set to relieve arrears for over 55 lakh cultivators. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the Rs 36,585-crore Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme, expected to benefit 55.72 lakh farmers across the state.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government would not formally announce the scheme immediately due to the model code of conduct in force for the ongoing Legislative Council elections.

“As per Election Commission guidelines, the cabinet can approve the scheme but cannot officially announce it during the model code period,” Fadnavis said. According to sources, the scheme will apply to crop loans availed between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2025. Farmers with outstanding crop loan arrears as of September 30, 2025 will be eligible for a waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Also Read | Explained: Maharashtra’s new farm loan waiver, despite past warnings of impact on credit culture — and farmers themselves

Farmers who have repaid loans regularly will receive an incentive grant of Rs 50,000, sources said. For loans exceeding Rs 2 lakh, farmers will have to clear the remaining amount beyond the waiver limit after which the government will settle the eligible portion. Officials said there will be no landholding ceiling for beneficiaries under the scheme.

Sources said farmers who had benefited under the previous Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme and still have arrears of up to Rs 50,000 would also be eligible.

Officials in the Cooperation Department said restructured loans would also qualify under the scheme. However, salaried individuals earning more than Rs 25,000 per month, income tax payers, retired individuals with pension income above Rs 25,000, current and former elected representatives, and government employees will be excluded from the benefits.

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2026: Farm loan waiver, Metro expansion in Rs 7.69 lakh-cr plan

The state government had earlier constituted a committee headed by Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) CEO Praveen Pardeshi to determine the final number of beneficiaries and assess the financial burden on the state exchequer.

Story continues below this ad

While the committee has submitted its report, the findings have not been made public. A separate implementation committee headed by the Chief Secretary and comprising officials from the Finance, Agriculture, Cooperation and Information Technology departments, along with the Cooperation Commissioner and MITRA CEO, will oversee execution of the scheme.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments