Maharashtra cabinet clears Rs 36,585-crore farm loan waiver scheme for 55.72 lakh farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the Rs 36,585-crore Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme, expected to benefit 55.72 lakh farmers across the state.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government would not formally announce the scheme immediately due to the model code of conduct in force for the ongoing Legislative Council elections.

“As per Election Commission guidelines, the cabinet can approve the scheme but cannot officially announce it during the model code period,” Fadnavis said. According to sources, the scheme will apply to crop loans availed between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2025. Farmers with outstanding crop loan arrears as of September 30, 2025 will be eligible for a waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh.