scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Maharashtra bypoll: Will Independent candidate Rahul Kalate help BJP in Chinchwad?

Going by the early trends of vote counting, BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap has taken the decisive lead in Chinchwad against NCP’s Nana Kate.

The main contest in the Chinchwad seat is between BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap, NCP candidate Nana Kate and Independent candidate Rahul Kalate. (File)

The Assembly byelections for Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra seem to bring mixed baggage for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Going by the early trends of vote counting on Thursday, it is evident that BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap has taken the decisive lead in Chinchwad against Nationalist Congress Party’s Nana Kate.

In Chinchwad, the role of Independent candidate Rahul Kalate seems to be crucial, as Kalate has already polled more than 10,000 votes at the end of the eighth round. Kalate’s vote could prove an advantage for the BJP. Kalate who rebelled after being denied a ticket by the NCP seems to be a spoiler.

Kasba, Chinchwad (Pune) Bypolls Results Live Updates

The fiercely contested election in Chinchwad witnessed aggressive campaigns from almost all top leaders from the BJP and NCP. From the NCP side party chief Sharad Pawar, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar had taken to the field, while Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with a dozen leaders, including union minister Raosaheb Danve had campaigned from the BJP side.

In Chinchwad, the by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP legislator Laxman Jagtap.

Also Read
MHADA razes illegal structures freeing up nearly 9 acres of land in Mumbai
mumbai news, indian express
‘My prayers not answered’: Man vandalises cross at Mumbai’s Orlem, arrested
IIT-bombay student suicide: Probe transferred to Crime Branch SIT
shiv sena functionary murder
Shiv Sena functionary stabbed to death in Thane, 2 arrested

Follow the Assembly Election Results 2023 Live today as they unfold

How will the results pan out in the 3 Northeast states? Track live here
Will the BJP cross the half-way mark in Tripura? Get real-time updates
With no alliance, who will form govt in Meghalaya? Live Updates here
Is NDPP set for a second term in Nagaland? Find out here

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 11:35 IST
Next Story

West Indies’ limited test calendar limits milestone chances – Jason Holder

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close