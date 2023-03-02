Maharashtra bypoll: Will Independent candidate Rahul Kalate help BJP in Chinchwad?

The Assembly byelections for Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra seem to bring mixed baggage for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Going by the early trends of vote counting on Thursday, it is evident that BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap has taken the decisive lead in Chinchwad against Nationalist Congress Party’s Nana Kate.

In Chinchwad, the role of Independent candidate Rahul Kalate seems to be crucial, as Kalate has already polled more than 10,000 votes at the end of the eighth round. Kalate’s vote could prove an advantage for the BJP. Kalate who rebelled after being denied a ticket by the NCP seems to be a spoiler.

The fiercely contested election in Chinchwad witnessed aggressive campaigns from almost all top leaders from the BJP and NCP. From the NCP side party chief Sharad Pawar, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar had taken to the field, while Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with a dozen leaders, including union minister Raosaheb Danve had campaigned from the BJP side.

In Chinchwad, the by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP legislator Laxman Jagtap.

