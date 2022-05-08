scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra: Bus falls into gorge in Raigad, three dead, several injured

The number of casualties is likely to rise.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
May 8, 2022 11:24:04 am
The passengers were reportedly travelling from Thane to attend a function at Shrivardhan village.

At least three people have died and several others have sustained injuries after a bus carrying 35 passengers fell into a gorge near Mhasla tehsil in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Sunday. The number of casualties is likely to rise.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place at Ghonse village in Raigad after the bus plunged 50-60 feet into the gorge. The passengers were reportedly travelling from Thane to attend a function at Shrivardhan village.

More from Mumbai

Police and rescue teams have been rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

Best of Express Premium

5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphonePremium
5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphone
Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency: India working we...Premium
Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency: India working we...
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to schoolPremium
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to school
Sycophants are dangerousPremium
Sycophants are dangerous
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement