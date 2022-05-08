Maharashtra: Bus falls into gorge in Raigad, three dead, several injured

At least three people have died and several others have sustained injuries after a bus carrying 35 passengers fell into a gorge near Mhasla tehsil in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Sunday. The number of casualties is likely to rise.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place at Ghonse village in Raigad after the bus plunged 50-60 feet into the gorge. The passengers were reportedly travelling from Thane to attend a function at Shrivardhan village.

Police and rescue teams have been rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is underway.