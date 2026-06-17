Maharashtra bureaucratic shake-up: Vijay Singhal appointed OSD for Dharavi redevelopment project

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In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Vijay Singhal, currently vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, one of the country’s largest urban renewal initiatives.
The government simultaneously announced a series of key transfers and postings across departments and agencies, signaling a major administrative realignment.
Among the prominent appointments, Prajakta Verma (IAS: 2001) has been named Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
P Velrasu (IAS: 2002), who was serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), has been transferred as secretary, forest department, revenue and forest department.
Dr Ashwini Joshi (IAS: 2006) has been appointed additional metropolitan commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), while Deependra Singh Kushwah (IAS: 2006) will take over as CEO of MIDC.
In another important move, Ashwin Mudgal (IAS: 2007) has been posted as vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO, succeeding Singhal.
Dr Kadambari Balkawade (IAS: 2010) has been appointed development commissioner (Industries), while Sanjay Katkar (IAS:SCS:2014) will serve as commissioner, family welfare, and director of the National Health Mission.
The reshuffle comes at a time when the state government is pushing ahead with major infrastructure, industrial and urban redevelopment projects, including the high-profile Dharavi redevelopment initiative.
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