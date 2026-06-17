Maharashtra bureaucratic shake-up: Vijay Singhal appointed OSD for Dharavi redevelopment project

The reshuffle comes at a time when the state government is pushing ahead with major infrastructure, industrial and urban redevelopment projects, including the high-profile Dharavi redevelopment initiative.

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Vijay Singhal, currently vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, one of the country’s largest urban renewal initiatives.

The government simultaneously announced a series of key transfers and postings across departments and agencies, signaling a major administrative realignment.

Among the prominent appointments, Prajakta Verma (IAS: 2001) has been named Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

P Velrasu (IAS: 2002), who was serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), has been transferred as secretary, forest department, revenue and forest department.