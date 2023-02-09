Maharashtra Budget to be presented on March 9

The Budget Session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from February 27 to March 25 and the state Budget for the year 2023-24 will be presented on March 9.

The Budget Session will witness a resolution on the completion of 75 years of the Marathwada freedom struggle while a special discussion will be held on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day in the state Legislative Assembly and Council. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will address the joint session of the state legislature on February 27.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajit Pawar said the Opposition has demanded that the budget session should be held for five weeks. “We had demanded to hold winter session for three weeks at least. But the demand was not fulfilled. Now, we have demanded that the budget session should be held for five weeks,” said Pawar.

The total number of working days in the Budget Session will be 17.