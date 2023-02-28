scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Maharashtra Budget Session: To the point

Congress MLA Nana Patole raised the issue of no-confidence motion moved against Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar during winter session in Nagpur.

Maharashtra newsMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with other members at the state Budget session on Monday. (Photo: Official release)
Ashish Shelar takes dig at Uddhav faction

When NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal raised the issue of delay according the classical language status to Marathi, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said all parties have supported it and a delegation is to meet higher officials in Delhi. Taking a dig at Thackeray group MLAs, Shelar said the delegation will include those whose parties are recognised, and unrecognised.

Patole raises issue of motion against Speaker

Congress MLA Nana Patole raised the issue of no-confidence motion moved against Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar during winter session in Nagpur. While Patole claimed he received no response from the legislative secretary, Narvekar said the reply was submitted in December. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis advised Patole to first check with PAs about letters. Later, Patole told the press he had referred to a different letter, objecting to the manner in which the Speaker was elected, and not about the motion. The issue will be raised again in the Assembly.

Debate on Sambhaji Maharaj ‘settled’

While the ruling party and Opposition continue to debate over whether to term Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as Dharmaveer or Swarajya Rakshak, supplementary demands presented on Monday opened a new account head for the development plan of his place of sacrifice and samadhi. The official government document mentions the development plan as that of ‘Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’. The debate seems to have settled now.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 20:35 IST
