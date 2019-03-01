Maharashtra Budget Session curtailed amid Indo-Pak tension

The Maharashtra Budget Session concluded on Thursday with the state legislature Assembly and Council unanimously deciding to curtail it amid the developments between India and Pakistan. The Budget Session, which began on February 25, was scheduled to conclude on March 2.

A unanimous resolution was also adopted by both Houses demanding the immediate release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the IAF pilot captured by Pakistan.

In his address to the state legislature Assembly and Council, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The decision to curtail the Budget Session was taken unanimously considering the Indo-Pak developments. The priority is to focus on internal security. We want to keep our forces free from other responsibilities along with complete deployment of forces to monitor sensitive zones.”

“There is no reason for panic. But yes, there is concern… The decision to end the Budget Session is to make available the police force which is deployed in the Vidhan Bhawan during the session. The police department can avail this additional police force for deployment in areas wherever necessary.”

Nearly 6,000 police personnel are deployed in the Vidhan Bhawan and its periphery during the Budget Session. “In Mumbai, there are several important institutions where additional deployment of forces would be reassuring. Therefore, we want to call off the session and make available the additional forces to the police department,” Fadnavis said. “Moreover, being an interim Budget, we have concluded all the important work which was listed on the agenda,” he added.

On Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman, Fadnavis said, “The entire nation is proud of Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman. While praying for his well-being, we demand his early release and return to India.”

Leader of the Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, NCP leader Jayant Patil, PWP leader Ganpatrao Deshmukh and Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde gave their consent for winding up the Budget Session. All parties also adopted a resolution seeking the safe and immediate release of the IAF pilot.

Patil said, “In wake of the high alert in Mumbai, which is also the financial capital of the country and the developments between India and Pakistan, we have given support to wind up the session. Security remains the primary concern.”

Outside the Assembly and Council, however, Opposition leaders slammed PM Narendra Modi for holding political rallies and addressing booth workers of the BJP at a time tension between India and Pakistan ran high.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “The PM should have shown some restraint and kept aside politics and election agenda. The priority should have been to tackle the developments along the border.”