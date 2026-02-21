Maharashtra budget session to begin next week without leaders of Opposition in either House

Maharashtra’s budget session is set to begin on February 23 without a recognised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in either the 288-member Legislative Assembly or the 78-member Legislative Council, marking an unprecedented development in the state’s legislative history.

The issue dates back to the constitution of the 15th Assembly after the 2024 elections. Under a long-followed convention, a party must have at least 10 per cent of the total strength of the House to be recognised as the LoP. In the Assembly, that translates to 29 MLAs. The Shiv Sena (UBT), the single largest Opposition party with 20 MLAs, falls short of that number. The party had formally proposed the name of senior MLA Bhaskar Jadhav in March 2025, but no decision has been announced so far.

In the Legislative Council, the post has remained vacant since August 2025 after Ambadas Danve’s term ended. The Congress, currently the largest Opposition party in the Upper House, later recommended Satej Patil as LoP. The Council’s effective strength stands at 78, requiring at least eight members to meet the 10 per cent mark.

Changes in Opposition strength in recent months have added to the uncertainty.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has maintained that the matter rests with the presiding officers. “The government has no role in recognising the Leader of the Opposition. It is the Speaker’s and Chairman’s prerogative. We will abide by whatever decision they take,” he said during the winter session last year.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar had indicated that rules and precedents were being examined. “The issue involves interpretation of established conventions. A decision will be taken after due consideration,” he had said.

‘Weakens legislative oversight’

Opposition leaders have criticised the delay. A senior Congress leader said, “The 10 per cent rule is a convention, not a constitutional requirement. In the past, leaders of the single largest Opposition party have been recognised. Leaving the post vacant weakens legislative oversight.”

A leader from the Shiv Sena (UBT) said the absence of a recognised LoP “denies the Opposition its institutional voice during crucial debates such as the budget”.

The Leader of the Opposition plays a key role during the budget session, responding to the finance minister’s proposals, leading debates on the appropriation and finance bills, and serving on statutory selection panels. While Opposition members will participate in discussions, the absence of formally designated LoPs in both Houses removes the statutory standing attached to the office.

A similar situation had arisen at the national level between 2014 and 2019, when the Lok Sabha functioned without a recognised Leader of the Opposition after the Congress failed to secure the required numbers. In Maharashtra, however, this is the first time both Houses are simultaneously without an LoP.

In the 288-member Assembly, the ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party—enjoys a commanding majority following the 2024 elections. The Opposition benches, led by the Shiv Sena (UBT), along with the Congress and the NCP (SP), together account for around 46 MLAs, well above the 29-member mark required as 10 per cent of the House, but without any single party meeting that threshold on its own.

In the 78-member Legislative Council as well, the ruling alliance holds an advantage, while the Congress remains the single largest Opposition party, though its strength and that of its allies do not clearly settle the 10 per cent criterion for recognition of a Leader of the Opposition.