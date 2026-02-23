Maharashtra govt to table 15 Bills: ordinance replacements, university reforms, fiscal measures on agenda

The Maharashtra government has listed 15 legislative Bills for the ongoing Budget Session, including 10 new Bills, three ordinances that must be replaced within the stipulated period and two Bills, which were introduced in the Winter Session last year.

A part of the agenda is replacing ordinances promulgated when the legislature was not in session. The government will move to replace the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations and Industrial Townships (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 and the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, which introduced changes in the procedural and administrative framework governing urban and rural local bodies.

While local body elections have already been held, the amendments relate to governance and operational provisions affecting municipal corporations, industrial townships, zilla parishads and panchayat samitis.

“The replacement Bills are intended to give statutory backing to the changes introduced through the ordinances, which under the Constitution must be approved by the legislature to remain in force,” an official said.

The government will also seek to replace the Maharashtra Public Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, issued by the Higher and Technical Education Department. The ordinance amended provisions concerning the administrative structure, decision-making processes and regulatory functioning of public universities.

A corresponding amendment Bill has been listed to formalise those changes. In addition, separate amendment Bills concerning private universities and self-financed professional institutions indicate a broader review of higher education governance and regulatory oversight in the state.

Among the 10 fresh Bills proposed for introduction are the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations and Industrial Townships (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at incorporating the ordinance changes into the parent Acts.

In the education sector, the government has listed the Maharashtra Public Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Maharashtra Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Maharashtra Self-Financed Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Bill, 2026.

“These measures relate to governance structures, regulatory oversight and mechanisms governing admissions and fee regulation in higher and technical education institutions along with accreditation rules,” an official said.

According to the list, three finance department Bills will also form a key component, which include the Maharashtra Appropriation Bill, 2026, that will authorise withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of the State following presentation of the Budget, while the Maharashtra Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2026 seeks additional allocations over and above previously sanctioned expenditure.

The Maharashtra Tax, Interest, Penalty or Late Fee Settlement (Amendment) Bill 2026 of the finance department proposes changes to the framework governing settlement and recovery of outstanding dues, a measure that could impact revenue realisation.

Other proposed amendments include the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026 of the state revenue department, dealing with provisions related to land administration and revenue procedures, and the Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks (Amendment) Bill, 2026 of the state industries and labour department, aimed at updating regulatory and safety norms for installation and maintenance.

Apart from the new proposals and ordinance replacements, two Bills already introduced earlier in the session are slated for consideration. The Maharashtra Industry and Industrial Establishments (Regulation and Operation) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, brought by the Industry, Energy, Labour and Mining Department, seeks to revise regulatory provisions relating to industrial establishments and compliance mechanisms.

The Maharashtra Labour and Security Bill, 2025, introduced by the Home Department, deals with enforcement and regulatory mechanisms concerning labour-linked establishments and associated security frameworks.

A senior government official said the session’s legislative business reflects an effort to “regularise decisions taken during the inter-session period and update sectoral laws in line with administrative requirements.”

The official added that while some of the financial Bills are part of the routine annual exercise, others are intended to streamline governance frameworks across sectors.