Maharashtra Budget Session 2026: Governor Acharya Devvrat highlights record FDI inflows, new industry policies and investment targets

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat said Monday the state remains a preferred destination for foreign direct investment and contributes more than 13.5 per cent of the country’s total GDP, making it one of the country’s leading industrial states.

While addressing a joint session of the Maharashtra Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session, Governor Devvrat also highlighted the government’s efforts to create jobs and expand employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

“In the year 2024-25, Maharashtra received the highest FDI of Rs. 1,64,875 crore in the country, which is 39 per cent of total FDI received in India. In the first half of the financial year 2025-26, Maharashtra received FDI of Rs. 91,337 crore. At the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2026, my Government has signed Memorandums of Understanding of approximately Rs. 30 lakh crore of investment with various companies from 18 countries. It will help in the creation of 40 lakh jobs,” said the governor.