Maharashtra Budget: Rs 4,284-crore supplementary demands tabled

The state government on Monday tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 4,284 crore, including funds for drought relief and pension for freedom fighters, in both Houses of the state legislature.

Advertising

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said a total of Rs 2,000 crore, the “biggest component” of the supplementary demands, was sought to tackle drought in Maharashtra. Other additional expenditures, he said, included pension for freedom fighters, who were earlier denied it due to technical reasons by the previous government in 2004.

Following a Supreme Court’s order, Mungantiwar said, the government “…had to make some financial arrangements to make extra payment to these pensioners, which is as high as Rs 482 crore”.

The state government has also made an allocation of Rs 305 crore for milk powder procurement to help dairy farmers. The state government has also fixed Rs 27 as the minimum rate for buying milk from dairy farmers to prevent exploitation of such farmers by the milk producing companies.