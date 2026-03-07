Maharashtra Budget: Ladki Bahin outlay cut 26 per cent to Rs 26,500 crore in FY27

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal before presenting the budget in Mumbai on Friday. (Deepak Joshi)

The Maharashtra Budget on Friday reduced the allocation for the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana by 26% or Rs 9,500 crore to Rs 26,500 crore for 2026-27 compared with Rs 36,000 crore provided in the Budget for the current financial year, 2025-26.

For now, the Mahayuti government has also not implemented its poll promise of increasing the monthly payout under the scheme to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500.

According to the Budget documents, the physical target under the scheme for 2026-27 is estimated to be 1.53 crore beneficiaries, indicating a substantial pruning of the beneficiary base following a verification exercise undertaken by the government.

At the existing payout of Rs 1,500 per month, providing assistance to 1.53 crore beneficiaries for a full year would require roughly Rs 27,540 crore, broadly in line with the Rs 26,500 crore allocation proposed in the Budget for 2026-27.