Consider Maharashtra’s economic growth when discussing its debt: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at around 18 per cent, which is lower than that of several other states (File photo).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday asserted that the state’s finances remain stable despite a rise in borrowings, expressing confidence that Maharashtra will become the first $1 trillion economy in the country while announcing that electricity tariffs are expected to decline over the next five years.

Replying to the debate on the state budget in the Assembly, Fadnavis said the state’s economic expansion must be viewed alongside the increase in debt, as both have grown significantly over the past decade.

According to him, Maharashtra’s outstanding debt has risen from about Rs 3 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 9.32 lakh crore, but during the same period, the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has expanded from around Rs 16 lakh crore to Rs 51 lakh crore.