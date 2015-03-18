Maharashtra Budget ‘daring’, will boost rural infrastructure, says CM Fadnavis

“We were handed an economy in crisis. This budget has taken a quantum jump in capital expenditure,” said Fadnavis. (Source: PTI)

The Devendra Fadnavis government’s first budget 2015-16 displayed a tilt towards the rural face with emphasise on agriculture, irrigation

and road connectivity in villages. Although the state boasts of setting aside Rs 20,000 crore for the farm sectors, what cannot be lost sight of is its dependence on Rs 12,000 crore from centre and increase in loans upto Rs 30,000 crore. To great extent the state government will have to drive its growth engine in rural Maharashtra with the help of prime minister Narendra Modi.

However, what marked the shift from the previous budget was the specifications project wise when making allocations in ministry of

agriculture, water resource and rural development. As a result while it has allocated Rs 7, 272 crore for irrigation projects, Rs 30,000

crore for roads with an objective to transform the face of rural Maharashtra.

In a candid admission, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “ Yes, our focus is on rural Maharashtra. We reckon that unless three

critical sectors agriculture, irrigation and roads are developed we cannot raise the living standards in rural areas of state.”

The overall budget indicated Fadnavis government wanted to send across a politically correct message. As a result they went soft on taxes and displayed higher allocations in social sectors. Not surprisingly, this reflects in the state’s plan size of Rs 54,999 crore which includes Rs

6490 crore for scheduled caste (11.8%) and Rs 5170 crore (9.4 %) for tribal area sub-plan. The district annual scheme plan earmarked at Rs 7,127 crore which is higher by Rs 1225 crore compared to last year.

While setting an ambitious target of 4 per cent growth in agriculture the government has spelled out slew of long and short terms measure s

complete with its flagship programme of Jalayukta Shivar Abhiyan for which Rs 1000 crore has been set aside. An outlay of Rs 500 crore have been proposed for ambitious cement nala bunding chains as part of the water conservation programmes with a single mission to help the farmers.

The state which is reeling under the spell of drought and hail storm is firefighting the rising demand for financial relief and rehabilitation even after state has already allocated Rs 4,200 crore as compensation package. Whether it is adarsh gaon yogna that enables allocation of Rs 50,000 to a family in villages for housing or Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yogna are specially designed to address the rural population with a larger intention to create an infrastructure that would promote industries and also generate new employment opportunities.

The financial allocations of Rs 7,272 crore for 38 irrigation projects that would bring 69 thousand hectares of land under irrigation and

water storage 700 million cubic is a step forward to address the most critical sector of poor irrigation potential in state. Maharashtra

with 18 per cent irrigation potential as compared to national average 45 per cent finds itself reeling under severe financial constrains on

one hand and stalled irrigation projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore. In a candid admission, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “ We have

given higher emphasise on rural development complete with agriculture, irrigation and roads projects. It was an attempt of my government to focus on rural Maharashtra to bridge the divide between rural and urban areas.”

To address the regional disparity, it has allocated Rs 970 crore for energisation of agriculture pumps sets. The finance minister Sudhir

Mungantiwar said, “ While water storages are being created in decentralised manner, it is also important to energise the agriculture

pump sets. Presently, there is a vast disparity amongst the districts in number of agriculture pumps.” Installations of 7,540 solar agriculture pumps to ensure assured electricity to farmers also is high on the agenda.

An outlay of Rs 700 crore for the employment guarantee scheme and Rs 1948 crore is proposed towards state share for 2015-16.

Under the micro irrigation programme the allocation has been raised to rs 330 crore from the previous Rs 12.50 lakh.

On the lines of Modi’s swacha bharat yogna, state has urged the MLAs to adopt villages through adarsh goan yogna. Under this scheme MLA will allocate 50 per cent of the cost of a project in his area and state government will contribute the remaining 50 per cent of the

cost. The government has set a target of development in 1000 villages in next five years through this schemes.

About Rs 200 crore has been earmarked to promote Pandit Deendayal Housing scheme for families reeling under poverty line. Such families would be given Rs 50,000 to built a house in the villages.

