Maharashtra Budget 21-22: Eye on local bodies’ polls, govt highlights ongoing projects

Keeping an eye on the local bodies’ polls next year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Monday emphasised on its focus on fast-tracking infrastructure projects in an attempt to send out a message that it is working for the development of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, in his Budget speech, mentioned various projects such as Jalna-Nanded expressway connector of Samrudhi corridor, Pune ring route and Pune-Nashik railway project as well as several Metro lines.

He also highlighted development projects in Mumbai such as 14 Metro corridors, coastal road project, cycle tracks on the eastern and western express highways and Bandra-Versova-Virar sea link among others.

While no new projects were announced in the Budget, all projects mentioned in the speech are in various stages of completion. Mentioning these projects assumes significance as the local bodies, such as in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur and others will go polls early next year. Elections to the 10 municipal corporations and over 25 zilla parishads is viewed as mini Assembly polls in political circles.

Pawar further said that 3,30,842 km of national and state highways, district roads and rural roads have been developed. “A financial development corporation will be set up under the public works department to raise funds for their timely improvement and regular maintenance,” he added.