Maharashtra Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: CM Fadnavis to present budget on March 6; session to begin today without LoP

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will present the State Budget on March 6, with 15 Bills planned for introduction. (File Photo)
Maharashtra Budget 2026 Live Updates: The Maharashtra legislature’s Budget Session will begin on Monday. It will be the first in the state’s history without a Leader of Opposition in both the Assembly and the Legislative Council. The posts have remained vacant since the 2024 Assembly elections, as no opposition party met the 10 per cent mark requirement.
15 bills to be introduced in the Budget session: The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that 15 Bills will be introduced during the Budget Session. All issues and suggestions expected by the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be incorporated in the upcoming State Budget, according to a release by the Maharashtra government. While providing relief to the common people, financial discipline will also be maintained, and strict measures will be taken if necessary, it said. The Budget will be presented on March 6.
MVA calls it a threat to democracy: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has termed the absence of LoPs a “threat to democratic norms”, arguing it weakens institutional checks and balances amid the BJP-led Mahayuti’s commanding majority. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut described it as a “blot on democracy”, while MLA Bhaskar Jadhav accused the ruling coalition of deliberately undermining democratic processes despite his party having 20 MLAs in the assembly.
