Maharashtra Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: CM Fadnavis to present budget on March 6; session to begin today without LoP

Feb 23, 2026 01:53 PM IST

Maharashtra Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Ajit dada was the 'best CM' Maharashtra never had says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash last month, was "the best CM the state never had".

Maharashtra has lost a towering leader and administrator, he said in a glowing tribute to Ajit Pawar in the state assembly on the first day of the legislature's budget session.

Ajit Pawar's shocking demise has created a political vacuum that will never be fulfilled, the CM said hailing the NCP leader, whose party is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti in the state.

"Ajitdada (as Pawar was fondly called) and I share the same birthdate, but he was 11 years senior to me in age. He was my dada in the real sense. Ajitdada was the best CM Maharashtra never had," Fadnavis noted.

He said Ajit Pawar became deputy chief minister a record six times and had the capacity to lead the state.

There is political arithmetic to various decisions. Destiny would have fulfilled his wish sometime. "Ajitdada was always punctual, but this time his timing went wrong," Fadnavis said, referring to the plane crash near Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28.

(PTI)