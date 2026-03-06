Maharashtra Budget 2026 Live Updates: CM Devendra Fadnavis set to present first Budget after civic polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Maharashtra Budget 2026 Live Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will present the state Budget on Friday, March 6. Earlier, the government announced that the state’s financial decisions are being taken to achieve the ambitious one-trillion-dollar economy target. Coming after the recently-concluded civic body polls, including the BMC elections, this Budget would be a tightrope walk as the BJP-led Mahayuti government aims to retain poll promises amidst severe financial constraints and pressure to inculcate fiscal discipline.
The Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government in the state has a lot on its plate: from curtailing the rising debt that has crossed Rs 9 lakh crore to ensuring a growth rate above 10 per cent Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to achieve the ambitious goal of a USD trillion-dollar economy by 2030.
Meanwhile, the state government may likely cut the budget allocation for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana by up to 20 per cent in 2026-27 compared with the current financial year following a sharp fall in the number of beneficiaries after a state-wide verification exercise. Further, the promised hike in payout to Rs 2,100 a month from Rs 1,500 now may have to wait. The scheme is available to all women aged 21-65 years from families earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually. This is also the first Mahrashtra Budget after the death of Ajit Pawar, who held the Finance portfolio.
