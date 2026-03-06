Maharashtra Budget 2026 Live Updates: CM Devendra Fadnavis set to present first Budget after civic polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Maharashtra Budget 2026 Live Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will present the state Budget on Friday, March 6. Earlier, the government announced that the state’s financial decisions are being taken to achieve the ambitious one-trillion-dollar economy target. Coming after the recently-concluded civic body polls, including the BMC elections, this Budget would be a tightrope walk as the BJP-led Mahayuti government aims to retain poll promises amidst severe financial constraints and pressure to inculcate fiscal discipline.

The Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government in the state has a lot on its plate: from curtailing the rising debt that has crossed Rs 9 lakh crore to ensuring a growth rate above 10 per cent Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to achieve the ambitious goal of a USD trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

The Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government in the state has a lot on its plate: from curtailing the rising debt that has crossed Rs 9 lakh crore to ensuring a growth rate above 10 per cent Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to achieve the ambitious goal of a USD trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

Meanwhile, the state government may likely cut the budget allocation for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana by up to 20 per cent in 2026-27 compared with the current financial year following a sharp fall in the number of beneficiaries after a state-wide verification exercise. Further, the promised hike in payout to Rs 2,100 a month from Rs 1,500 now may have to wait. The scheme is available to all women aged 21-65 years from families earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually. This is also the first Mahrashtra Budget after the death of Ajit Pawar, who held the Finance portfolio. Live Updates Mar 6, 2026 12:01 PM IST Maharashtra Budget 2026 Live Updates: Will Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana face a Budget cut? Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra may likely cut the budget allocation for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana by up to 20 per cent in 2026-27 compared with the current financial year. This move follows a sharp fall in the number of beneficiaries after a state-wide verification exercise. As per government sources, the number of beneficiaries has dropped from around 2.43 crore, at its peak, to approximately 1.8 crore after Aadhaar-linked e-KYC checks and cross-verification with Income Tax and other databases. Further, the promised hike in payout to Rs 2,100 a month from Rs 1,500 now may have to wait. Read the full story here. Mar 6, 2026 12:00 PM IST Maharashtra Budget 2026 Live Updates: 3 populist schemes account for Rs 60,000 cr of Maharashtra Budget Three populist schemes in Maharashtra account for a sizable allocation of up to Rs 60,000 crore. "Schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, free electricity for more than 40 lakh farmers using agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP, and the Namo Shetkari Yojana for farmers will continue in the budget," a highly placed source in the government had revealed. Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women aged 18 to 65 years are entitled to a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. And under the Namo Shetkari Sanman Yojana, the state provides farmers with Rs 6,000 annually. This is in addition to the Centre's Kisan Sanman Yojana, which offers a matching grant of Rs 6,000 annually. In addition, free power for farmers using agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP has been promised for five years, from 2024 to 2029. Mar 6, 2026 11:53 AM IST Maharashtra Budget 2026 Live Updates: CM Devendra Fadnavis set to present first Budget after civic polls Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will present the state Budget on Friday, March 6. Earlier, the government announced that the state's financial decisions are being taken to achieve the ambitious one-trillion-dollar economy target. Coming after the recently-concluded civic body polls, including the BMC elections, this Budget would be a tightrope walk as the BJP-led Mahayuti government aims to retain poll promises amidst severe financial constraints and pressure to inculcate fiscal discipline.

