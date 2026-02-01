Maharashtra to benefit from Budget 2026-27, central tax devolution component at Rs 98,306 crore: Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Mumbai–Pune and Pune–Hyderabad high-speed corridors are expected to significantly enhance GDP growth.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiFeb 1, 2026 06:26 PM IST
Viksit Bharat, Union Budget, Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Central funds allocation,Devendra Fadnavis said under the devolution of taxes formula, Maharashtra’s component rises to 6.44 per cent or Rs 98,306 crore. (File photo)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Sunday the Union Budget “marks a strong and decisive step towards a Viksit Bharat”, and said the state stands to benefit from the rise in Central funds allocation.

“Through planned urbanisation, encouragement to industry and entrepreneurship, and robust measures for investment and employment generation, this Budget lays a solid foundation for sustainable growth, Fadnavis wrote in a post on X.

Fadnavis said under the devolution of taxes formula, Maharashtra’s component rises to 6.44 per cent or Rs 98,306 crore. These are first-glance statistics, as finer details of the Union Budget still need to be worked out, he added.

“The Opposition often dismisses the Union Budget, questioning what Maharashtra has gained. At first glance, I have noted that as compared to last year, the financial component of the state is surely going to increase to 20,000 crore.”

He added that, through integrated development across industries, agriculture, and technology, the Budget promises new job creation and employment opportunities.

“The MumbaiPune and Pune–Hyderabad high-speed corridors are expected to significantly enhance GDP growth. Each Growth Hub will receive ₹5,000 crore over a period of 5 years, benefiting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune Metropolitan Region, and the Nagpur Metropolitan Growth Hub.”

The proposed women’s hostels in every district for girls in higher education and trauma centres in every district hospital are good social-sector initiatives that will help people.

Story continues below this ad

“The Budget is women-centric. From Lakhpati Didi to malls, it is a move forward to economically empower women entrepreneurship, make them self-reliant,” said Fadnavis.

Some of the key areas and allocation in the Union Budget for state includes rural road (Rs 378 crore), economic cluster (Rs 283 crore), Maharashtra tertiary care medical education schemes (Rs 385 crore), irrigation works (Rs 207 crore), development and applied knowledge and skill for human development Rs 313 crore), district institutional planning (Rs 240 crore), Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Corridor (Rs 6103 crore), Mumbai Metro (Rs 1,702 crore), Pune Metro (Rs 517 crore), Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Phase III, Mumbai (Rs 462 crore), MMR Region Green mobility (Rs 155 crore), and Mahamarg (Rs 680 crore).

