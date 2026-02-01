Maharashtra to benefit from Budget 2026-27, central tax devolution component at Rs 98,306 crore: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said under the devolution of taxes formula, Maharashtra’s component rises to 6.44 per cent or Rs 98,306 crore. (File photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Sunday the Union Budget “marks a strong and decisive step towards a Viksit Bharat”, and said the state stands to benefit from the rise in Central funds allocation.

“Through planned urbanisation, encouragement to industry and entrepreneurship, and robust measures for investment and employment generation, this Budget lays a solid foundation for sustainable growth, Fadnavis wrote in a post on X.

Fadnavis said under the devolution of taxes formula, Maharashtra’s component rises to 6.44 per cent or Rs 98,306 crore. These are first-glance statistics, as finer details of the Union Budget still need to be worked out, he added.