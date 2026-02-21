Maharashtra budget session: Tightrope walk for Devendra Fadnavis as Sunetra Pawar debuts in Ajit Pawar’s shadow

With the Maharashtra budget session commencing Monday, February 23, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has a lot on his plate: from curtailing the rising debt that has crossed Rs 9 lakh crore to ensuring a growth rate above 10 per cent Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to achieve the ambitious goal of a USD trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

Fadnavis will present the 2026-27 state budget on March 6, unveiling a concrete road map toward Maharashtra’s ambitious one-trillion-dollar economy, in what promises to be a tightrope walk as the BJP-led Mahayuti government aims to retain poll promises amidst severe financial constraints and pressure to inculcate fiscal discipline.

“Schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, free electricity for more than 40 lakh farmers using agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP, and the Namo Shetkari Yojana for farmers will continue in the budget,” a highly placed source in the government revealed. These three populist schemes account for a sizable allocation of up to Rs 60,000 crore.

Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women aged 18 to 65 years are entitled to a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500, while under the Namo Shetkari Sanman Yojana, the state provides farmers with Rs 6,000 annually. This is in addition to the Centre’s Kisan Sanman Yojana, which offers a matching grant of Rs 6,000 annually. In addition, free power for farmers using agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP has been promised for five years, from 2024 to 2029.

“Political considerations are often detrimental to economic discipline, and maintaining a fine balance is a daunting task. With growing expenditure, curtailing the debt—which has crossed Rs 9 lakh crore—becomes increasingly difficult,” a senior officer, requesting anonymity, candidly admitted.

Despite growing expenditure, sources indicated that state governments adhere to keeping the fiscal deficit below 3 per cent of GSDP, in line with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.

Apart from industries, infrastructure, and the employment roadmap, the agriculture sector is expected to be a major concern in the upcoming budget session. In the wake of the upcoming Indo-US trade deal, farmers’ organisations and leaders have already raised alarms over its potential impact on the domestic agriculture sector.

“What kind of level playing field are we talking about when we allow imports at zero and exports at 18 per cent duty?” Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti asked. Farmers’ demands to make minimum support price (MSP) mandatory and violations a punishable offence are also likely to echo during the session.

Other mega schemes that will require sizable allocations include drought mitigation schemes like the Jalyukta Shivar Yojna, rural road construction for village connectivity, and housing projects.

With no Leader of the Opposition, it remains to be seen how effectively the opposition will challenge the government. “The Congress will work with alliance partners and like-minded parties to put up an aggressive Opposition front,” state Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said.

Rajya Sabha elections

Elections to seven Rajya Sabha seats in the state will be held during the budget session, with the nomination process beginning on March 5 and voting scheduled for March 16, right in the middle of the proceedings.

With a majority of 230 MLAs, the BJP-led Mahayuti is politically stable in the 288-member Assembly. With a quota of 36 members, the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Pary (NCP) together will win six seats, while the Opposition comprising the Congress, the NCP (SP), and the Shiv Sena (UBT) is expected to secure one seat.

In Ajit Pawar’s absence

The session will mark the absence of the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who had been a member of the state Legislative Assembly from 1991 to 2026. With NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar raising questions over the accident that led to Ajit Pawar’s death in Baramati, the issue may resonate during the proceedings. Ajit Pawar’s wife and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar will attend the state session for the first time. As a minister, she is required to become a member of either the Assembly or the Council within six months.