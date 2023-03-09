scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis to present Eknath Shinde govt’s first Budget

Maharashtra Budget 2023-24 Live Updates: CM Eknath Shinde said that the Budget will "fulfill needs, aspirations of women and middle class".

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | March 9, 2023 09:08 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the media after the customary tea party, on the eve of the Budget Session of the State Assembly, in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Budget 2023-24 Live Updates: Deputy Chief  Minister and state Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis is all set to present Maharashtra’s Budget for 2023-24 today. This marks the first Budget of the Eknath Shinde-government ever since it came to power, toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

On Wednesday, Fadnavis tabled the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2022-23 in the state Legislative Assembly. According to the survey, the state’s economy in 2022-23 is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent as against 7 per cent of the Indian economy. By comparison, the state economy expanded by 9.1 per cent in 2021-22.

On the eve of the Budget presentation, Shinde said that it will “fulfill needs, aspirations of women and middle class”. “We’ll be fulfilling our promises tomorrow. Everyone is anticipating what the Budget will hold for them,” Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Live Blog

Maharashtra Budget 2023-24: Devendra Fadnavis to present Budget today; Eknath Shinde says Budget to fulfill needs of women, middle class; Uddhav Thackeray, MVA leaders hold meeting ahead of Budget; Follow latest updates

09:08 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Day before Budget, MVA leaders hold joint meeting

The leaders of all three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) – held a joint meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the state Budget presentation on Thursday, to discuss further course of action of the alliance. 

During the meeting, it was decided to hold joint rallies of all the three parties in April and May this year. Read more

08:59 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Ahead of the Budget, what does the state's Economic Survey say?

Maharashtra economy in 2022-23 is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent as against 7 per cent of the Indian economy, according to the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2022-23, which was presented in the state Legislative Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. By comparison, the state economy expanded by 9.1 per cent in 2021-22.

According to the survey, the agriculture and allied sector will be the prime driver of the growth in the state economy in 2022-23, with an estimated increase of 10.2 per cent. Read more

08:57 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Devendra Fadnavis to present Maharashtra Budget 2023-24 today

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Deputy Chief  Minister and state Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis is all set to present Maharashtra’s Budget for 2023-24, marking the first Budget of the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!


The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2022-23 is expected to be Rs 35,27,084 crore. (PTI/File Photo)

Maharashtra economy to expand by 6.8% in FY ’23, lower than 9.1% in previous year

Maharashtra economy in 2022-23 is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent as against 7 per cent of the Indian economy, according to the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2022-23, which was presented in the state Legislative Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. By comparison, the state economy expanded by 9.1 per cent in 2021-22.

According to the survey, the agriculture and allied sector will be the prime driver of the growth in the state economy in 2022-23, with an estimated increase of 10.2 per cent. Agriculture and allied activities, one of the prime sectors of the economy, accounts for an average 12.1 per cent share in the Gross State Value Added. More than half of the rural population in the state is dependent on agriculture and allied activities for livelihood.

The industry sector is expected to grow at 6.1 per cent in 2022-23 while the services sector is expected to grow at 6.4 per cent in 2022-23.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 08:56 IST
