Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis to present Eknath Shinde govt’s first Budget

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2022-23 is expected to be Rs 35,27,084 crore. (PTI/File Photo)

Maharashtra economy in 2022-23 is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent as against 7 per cent of the Indian economy, according to the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2022-23, which was presented in the state Legislative Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. By comparison, the state economy expanded by 9.1 per cent in 2021-22.

According to the survey, the agriculture and allied sector will be the prime driver of the growth in the state economy in 2022-23, with an estimated increase of 10.2 per cent. Agriculture and allied activities, one of the prime sectors of the economy, accounts for an average 12.1 per cent share in the Gross State Value Added. More than half of the rural population in the state is dependent on agriculture and allied activities for livelihood.

The industry sector is expected to grow at 6.1 per cent in 2022-23 while the services sector is expected to grow at 6.4 per cent in 2022-23.

