Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis to present Eknath Shinde govt’s first Budget

Maharashtra Budget 2023-24 Live Updates: Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis is all set to present Maharashtra’s Budget for 2023-24 today. This marks the first Budget of the Eknath Shinde-government ever since it came to power, toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.
On Wednesday, Fadnavis tabled the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2022-23 in the state Legislative Assembly. According to the survey, the state’s economy in 2022-23 is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent as against 7 per cent of the Indian economy. By comparison, the state economy expanded by 9.1 per cent in 2021-22.
On the eve of the Budget presentation, Shinde said that it will “fulfill needs, aspirations of women and middle class”. “We’ll be fulfilling our promises tomorrow. Everyone is anticipating what the Budget will hold for them,” Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The leaders of all three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) – held a joint meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the state Budget presentation on Thursday, to discuss further course of action of the alliance.
During the meeting, it was decided to hold joint rallies of all the three parties in April and May this year. Read more
Maharashtra economy in 2022-23 is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent as against 7 per cent of the Indian economy, according to the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2022-23, which was presented in the state Legislative Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. By comparison, the state economy expanded by 9.1 per cent in 2021-22.
According to the survey, the agriculture and allied sector will be the prime driver of the growth in the state economy in 2022-23, with an estimated increase of 10.2 per cent. Read more
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!
Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis is all set to present Maharashtra’s Budget for 2023-24, marking the first Budget of the Eknath Shinde-led government.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!