Maharashtra Budget 2022: Allocation of Rs 13,552 crore for irrigation sector is moderate but not enough

Though the allocation of Rs 13,552 crore for the irrigation sector in Maharashtra’s budget for 2022-23 announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday records an increase of 4.4 per cent over the previous year’s allocation, it is unlikely to meet the massive funds required for the completion of long-pending projects in the state.

The state water resources department data shows the total projects underway in different phases add up to 313. The total funds required to complete these projects is estimated to be Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said: “In the given financial situation and backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic finances were a constraint. So, whatever budget was allocated for water resources is considerably good.”

The budget allocation for irrigation in 2021-22 was Rs 12,951 crore and in 2020-21, it was Rs 10,235 crore.

In the given situation, the directives issued by the water resources department is to shortlist the projects which are a must. Prioritisation of projects will enable the state government to effectively strike a balance between budget allocation and completion of works.

A senior officer in the water resources ministry said: “Although irrigation projects are most crucial when it comes to addressing drought, drinking water and enhancing agriculture potential often are the worst hit when there are financial problems in the state. Since irrigation projects require a longer time for completion, they are often put on hold. But its ramifications are serious as it leads to huge cost escalation. An average medium project delayed by five years often ends up in 30 per cent cost escalation.”

However, what is promising in the current budget is the Rs 853.45-crore allocation for Gosikhurd National Irrigation Project. The project which started more than 30 years ago with an estimated budget of Rs 380 crore has been languishing for lack of funds. The present project cost is Rs 18,000 crore. Successive governments’ attempt to set new deadlines and higher allocations remained on paper.

However, once the project is completed by 2024-25, it will increase irrigation potential by 2.50 lakh hectares in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli districts in the Vidarbha region.

The most backward region Vidarbha has 123 projects which require Rs 43,560 crore. This is the cotton belt of Maharashtra which has been also registering maximum farmer suicides. Of eleven districts, at least six are reeling under severe farm distress due to poor irrigation potential.

The drought-hit Marathwada region has 55 ongoing projects requiring Rs 16,385 crore. In the rest of Maharashtra, including northern, western and Konkan regions, 135 projects require Rs 49,445 crore.