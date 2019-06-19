Maharashtra Budget 2019-20: State’s wage bill increased by 193% in last decade

The main expense of the state government at present is the salary and pension bill of its 19 lakh employees.

In 2010-11 the total spend of the government on salary and pension of its employees was Rs 51,632 crore. The state Budget on Tuesday shows that the number is now expected to reach Rs 1,51,609 crore in 2019-20.

The government has been claiming that it wants to reduce this cost so that more money could be spent on infrastructure development.

In 2010-11 it spent 48.77 per cent of its total revenue serving salary and pension bill. Over the years this number has been gradually coming down. In 2018-19 as per the government’s estimates it spent only 40.56 per cent of its total revenue on salaries, however for the year 2019-20 the number is said to increase to 48.19 per cent.

The government said it plans to review the staffing patterns in the state. “To control the compulsory expenditure out of revenue expenditure, the process of reviewing the staffing patterns under all departments is in progress,” the Medium Term Fiscal Policy, Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and Disclosures for Maharashtra 2019-20 states.