Maharashtra Budget 2019-20: State govt announces slew of schemes for women

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday reached out to women with two new schemes aimed at their empowerment — Prajwala Yojana and Navtejaswinin Yojana.

The Prajwala Yojana aims at creating awareness regarding legal matters, social and financial knowledge among the members of women Self Help Groups. The scheme will be implemented by the Maharashtra Women Commission.

The Navtejaswinin Yojana is mooted to improve the standard of life of women and their entrepreneurship skills.

Under the scheme, 365 organisations have been created to help empower rural women. The Navtejaswini Gramin Livelihood Development programme is an ambitious project of Rs 528 crore. The objective is to uplift one lakh families from poverty.

Commenting on the government’s emphasis on women plank in the Budget, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “ Women empowerment is central to the development of any civilised society. When you reach out to a woman, it automatically brings social and economic growth and development in the entire family. It impacts both rural and urban life.”

The state government announced another scheme for women security.

The scheme will provide permanent and long-term safety to women against crime and atrocities. To enforce the scheme for the next three years, the government has provided Rs 252 crore.

The welfare schemes for widows, divyang (differently abled) and weaker sections found a special mention in the Budget.

Under the Niradhar Anudan Yojana and Nivruttivetan Yojana —welfare of differently abled, widows, divorced and abandoned women have been covered.

The pension paid to differently abled under the Shravanbal Seva State Pension Scheme and Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana has been increased.

The financial assistance to elderly, homeless and differently abled women and widows will be increased from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000.

A financial assistance of Rs 1,100 will be given to the widows with one child and Rs 1,200 to those with two children. The enforcement of the scheme will cost the state an additional financial burden of Rs 1,500 crore.

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced to raise the grant given for nutritional diet to students in aided institutions under the Social Justice, VJNT, Women and Child Development and Tribal departments from Rs 900 to Rs 1,500. He also said the grants given to HIV-affected students will be increased from Rs 990 to Rs 1,650.

“Often financial distress in life of widows, abandoned and divorced women becomes unbearable. It is the responsibility of the society to give support to these women and make them self sufficient and independent. With this view, the government has planned to prepare a self employment scheme and make available an outlay of Rs 200 crore,” said Mungantiwar.

The financial provision of Rs 12,303 crore has been earmarked for 2019-20 for social justice and special assistance department.