Maharashtra: British-era tunic discontinued for officials from sub-inspector to DySP rank

The Maharashtra DGP on Wednesday issued a circular discontinuing the practice of wearing a ‘tunic uniform’ for officers from Police Sub Inspector (PSI) to Deputy Superintendent (DySP) rank.

A tunic uniform is a British Era overcoat worn over the regular uniform by the police personnel. Traditionally donned by British police officers, the tunic is a suitable garment in the cold British climate. However, owing to the relative high temperatures and humidity here, the use of the tunic uniform in Maharashtra was restricted to ceremonial parades – two to three times a year — where the officers would wear it along with a cross belt and a sword over the coat.

In a circular, Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey announced discontinuation of the use of the tunic uniform for officers from the rank of police sub-inspectors to DySPs. Officers from SP rank and above can continue its use.

Discomfort and costliness of the garment were two reasons cited by the DGP in his order in favour of the discontinuation. It was communicated to the DGP by lower-rung officers that wearing the tunic uniform was uncomfortable in the hot climate and that getting the entire set, including the sword, shirt, pant, tie and coat, was an expensive affair. Considering it a British Era relic, the DGP issued the circular after taking into consideration complaints against the dress.