Maharashtra breathed ‘satisfactory’ air for most of 2020-21: report

THE STATE breathed ‘satisfactory’ air during most of the days in 2020-21 (52 per cent of the days), according to the annual report from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Experts believe that the lockdown restrictions played a big role in maintaining ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ air quality in the state. Starting March 2020, the entire state was under a strict lockdown and there were restrictions on vehicular movements among others till the end of the year.

Air quality monitoring was carried out across 69 active Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems (AAQMS) installed in various regions of the state.

“Around 83 per cent of observations came under the ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ categories, as compared to 75.7 per cent in the previous year. Thus, an increase in the percentage of non-polluted days by almost 7.3 per cent was recorded,” stated the report.

‘Poor’ air quality days, i.e., AQI between 201 and 300 increased in 2020-21. It further added, “Increasing trend was found in the ‘poor’ category, 1 per cent in 2020-21 compared to 0.64 per cent in 2019-20. No observations were found in the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category, while a very minute part came under ‘no data’,” the report said.

An AQI between 100 and 199 is considered ‘moderate’, while between 50 and 99 is ‘satisfactory’ and below 50 is considered ‘good’. Across the state, the share of ‘good’ air quality days in 2020-21 was 32 per cent, while there were no ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ air quality days recorded. AQI over 200 is considered ‘poor’, above 300 ‘very poor’, above 400 ‘severe’ and above 500 ‘severe +’.

Air Quality Index (AQI) is a mean of pollutants such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions as a single value. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern.

An analysis of the air quality days in the last five years — 2016-17 to 2020-21, shows that the share of the ‘good’ category was found to be the third most. The share of the AQI categories of ‘poor’, ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ was negligible during all years, said MPCB.

In 2020-21, the concentration of NOx — an irritant gas that is released during fuel combustion and in high concentrations can cause inflammation in the airways and PM10 — atmospheric particulate matter that has a diameter of fewer than 10 micrometres were measured beyond permissible limits at the Sion station. Mumbai has two ambient air monitoring stations at two different residential locations at Sion and Bandra.

In 2020-21, the average annual PM10 concentration was 179µg/m3, the highest amount recorded at the Sion station. This is nearly three times the daily safe limit of 60ug/m3, according to the Central Pollution Control Board standards. Similarly, the annual average NOx level measured at the Sion station was 1.25 times the safety limit of 40ug/m3 at 52 ug/m3.