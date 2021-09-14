Maharashtra: 12-year-old boy held for sexually exploiting 5-year-old child

Police in Palghar district booked a 12-year-old boy for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl. The boy was produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB) which sent him to a children’s observation home where his statement will be recorded. The boy will soon be sent for rehabilitation.

The incident took place Monday afternoon around 12 pm on the terrace of the building in which both the victim and the accused live. The accused lured the victim to the terrace on the pretext of playing with her. After the incident, the girl experienced pain in her private parts and informed her mother.

Upon enquiring, she narrated the incident after which her parents approached the police and lodged an FIR. After inquiry, the police caught the 12-year-old boy and immediately produced him before the JJB.

A senior police inspector said the boy was booked under Sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and under 376 of the IPC.