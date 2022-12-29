Border row with Karnataka: Will not give up single inch of land in 865 villages, says Eknath Shinde

A day after passing a resolution to ‘legally pursue’ the inclusion of 865 Karnataka villages with Marathi-speaking population, the Maharashtra Legislature on Wednesday condemned the statement by Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, who had said Mumbai qualifies to be an union territory. Speaking in the Legislative Council, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the statement and reiterated that Maharashtra will not give up a single inch of land in the 865 villages. He also said that if required, the state will approach the central government and Supreme Court and will firmly support the people in border areas.

“The border area where Marathi people live is an integral part of Maharashtra and we will not give up a single inch of land in the 865 villages, including Belgaum, Nipani, Karwar, Bidar and Bhalki. Karnataka should not challenge us. We will do whatever it takes to fight this out in a legal way and give justice to the people living in the border area. If needed, we will approach the SC or the Union government,” said Shinde.

“Despite the meeting with Union Home Minister, a statement has come… I condemn the statement (the demand to make Mumbai an union territory). Mumbai belongs to only Maharashtra and its people, and not to anyone else. We have got it after sacrificing 105 martyrs. No one should make such a statement. The government and I condemn the statement made by them (Karnataka minister),” said Shinde.

While speaking in the Council, Shinde also listed various new schemes for the border areas, and said that the state and the government will firmly stand with the people living there. “We will do everything to ensure that no injustice is done to the Marathi-speaking people and we will help them in any way we can,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke in the Assembly and said Karnataka ministers and leaders are making such statements despite the assurances given in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to not make any new claims.

Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar also raised the comment by the Karnataka law minister in the state Assembly. “The state government must condemn Karnataka ministers and MLAs who are making provocative statements and even demanding that Mumbai be made an union territory. The state government must take a serious note of it as Karnataka is openly violating directions given by the Union Home Minister,” said Pawar. He demanded that the state government must write a stern letter condemning the Karnataka government. Meanwhile, speaking in the Legislative Council on the border dispute, Congress MLC Shashikant Shinde took a jibe at state Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai by asking him to visit Belagavi, and “not return midway”.

“Go and visit Belagavi and meet the Marathi-speaking people there. But do not return midway,” said Shinde. Shinde also alleged that 1,500 acres of land of Marathi-speaking farmers in border areas of Karnataka was acquired by the Karnataka government for a highway, and Kannada-speakers were allotted parts of this land. The opposition leaders in the Legislative Council, including Shinde, also demanded that the disputed border area be declared an union territory.