Maharashtra: Booster shots get lukewarm response from frontliners

Booster shots have so far received a tepid response in parts of rural Maharashtra with many frontliners, including healthcare and frontline workers, refraining from getting these shots at this point of time.

On January 10, under the national immunisation programme, the state had started administering booster shots or precautionary doses as named by the Union government. In the first two days, only 56,464 healthcare workers and 28,119 frontline workers, got the booster shots.

On the first day, only 34,810 received the third dose. The next day, the footfall improved to 49,773. But 60 per cent of the beneficiaries were from only five districts – Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik. Rural districts like Parbhani reported 147 people getting booster shots, followed by Jalna (117), Hingoli (115), Washim (104) and Gadchiroli (64).

When The Indian Express spoke to public health officials, they said that despite over a 30-fold rise in Covid-19 cases in the third wave, many frontliners are showing hesitancy in taking the booster dose due to a low infection rate in rural areas.

“The eagerness is more among doctors than paramedics or nurses. We are trying to sensitise the workers. Gradually, we would make booster dose compulsory for all frontliners as they are more exposed to Covid-19 patients,” said Dr Ranmale, District Health Officer (DHO), Amravati.

The government is expecting that by next week, the demand for booster dose will go over the 70,000-daily mark among the frontliners. “We have given a rota to the healthcare workers in our districts so that if anyone develops mild reactions like fever and cold, we have an alternative medical team ready to take care of the patients. We have divided the staff in 50:50 ratio,” said Dr Mahesh Khalipe from Sinduburgh where 9,855 healthcare workers are eligible for booster shots. ‘

“We had to train the staff, so we couldn’t start the booster vaccination from Monday… we started from Tuesday,” he added.

“With passing days, the number of eligible beneficiaries will also increase, which will in turn increase the demand for booster shots,” said Dr Sachin Desai, the state immunisation officer.