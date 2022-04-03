Maharashtra: Bombay HC upholds orders directing wife to pay maintenance to ex-husband

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently upheld the orders of the Nanded civil court and directed a woman to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 3,000 to her ex-husband.

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre passed a ruling in respect to a plea filed by the wife, who was aggrieved by the orders of the Nanded civil judge passed on August 8, 2017 and December 6, 2019. The two impugned orders granted interim maintenance to the husband and recovery of arrears from the petitioner wife by deducting the due amount from her salary.

Notably, the couple got married on April 17, 1992 and their marriage ended with a divorce decree on January 17, 2015 after the woman approached the court alleging cruelty and desertion.

After divorce, the husband filed a petition seeking permanent alimony of Rs 15,000 per month from the woman, claiming that he did not have any source of income. On the other hand, the man contended that his ex-wife was employed in a high school.

The husband claimed that to encourage the wife to complete her studies, he managed household affairs, keeping aside his own ambitions. He added that he suffered humiliation and harassment in the marital relationship as the wife filed a plea for divorce with “malafide and dishonest intention”. He further claimed that he was without a job and did not possess any immovable property, and was also not keeping good health. The husband said in court that the petitioner wife earned a salary of Rs 30,000 per month and possessed valuable household articles and immovable properties.

However, the petitioner-wife had refuted the man’s claims and said that he was running a grocery shop, owned an autorickshaw and earned income by leasing out the same. The wife also added that the couple had a daughter who is dependent on her, so the husband’s maintenance claim should be rejected.

However, the Nanded civil judge in August 2017 held the husband’s petition maintainable and ordered the wife to pay interim maintenance of Rs 3,000 per month till the permanent alimony plea is decided. In another order passed in December 2019, the civil judge directed the headmaster of the school where the woman is employed to deduct Rs 5,000 per month from her salary and deposit the same in the civil court till the outcome of the plea by the husband for recovery of maintenance arrears.

Advocate SS Thombre for the petitioner wife told the high court the proceedings for permanent alimony and maintenance were not maintainable after the decree of divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. Directing the wife to pay maintenance to the husband after dissolution of marriage would amount to “travesty of justice”, Thombre added.

Advocate Rajesh Mewana for the respondent husband submitted that the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 do not depend on the outcome of relationship subsequent to divorce.

After perusing submissions, Justice Dangre observed in respondent husband’s favour and stated, “Section 25 (Permanent Alimony and Maintenance) of the 1955 Act has to be looked upon as a provision for destitute wife/husband, the provisions will have to be construed widely so as to salvage the remedial entailments, the contention of the wife’s counsel cannot be accepted. It is open for the court to decide… by way of final proceedings, pending which, the application for interim maintenance filed under Section 24 of the 1955 Act, has been rightly entertained by the Civil Judge and the husband has been held entitled to interim maintenance while the proceedings under Section 25 are pending.”

The judge held that two impugned orders “do not warrant any interference and, by upholding the same, the writ petitions are dismissed.”