Bomb found in a bag at Raigad: Police yet to identify accused

THREE MONTHS after a bomb was found inside a state transport bus in Raigad, police are yet to establish the identity of the accused. While the bus driver and helper were suspended by the government, police have been unable to find the spot from where the bag with the bomb was loaded onto the bus.

On February 20, an IED-like device was found inside a bag on the bus plying from Karjat to Alibaug. While the bomb squad had managed to defuse it, police had been unable to find where the device came from.

“We have checked almost all the bus stops and have taken more than 2,000 statements of those who travelled in the bus that day, or handled the bus in any way,” said a senior officer from Raigad police.

However, police still have not managed to identify the accused. “The bus driver and conductor both thought that the bag belonged to the other and when the bus emptied, they realised that the bag was still inside the bus. No one else remembered anyone leaving a bag inside the bus,” said an officer linked to the investigation.

“We are also checking the CCTV footage wherever possible, but it has not yielded anything as of now. We are

investigating, but since the bus traversed a long distance, it is slightly difficult. But we will find the accused,” said the senior officer.