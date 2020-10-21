Maharashtra Board supplementary exams: Timetable for Classes X, XII announced

A detailed timetable has been released on the state board's portal mahasscboard.in. (File/Representational)

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday released timetables for Class X and XII supplementary exams. Usually held in July-August for repeat candidates and those who fail to pass the board exams held in February-March, the supplementary exams will be conducted this year in November-December.

The exams will be conducted in written format, as followed earlier, and will be conducted across the nine divisions of the state board — Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

For Class X, the exams will be held from November 20 to December 5, whereas for Class 12, from November 20 to December 10. For Class 12 (vocational education), the exams will be held from November 20 to December 7.

A detailed timetable has been released on the state board’s portal mahasscboard.in.

“All Covid-related precautions will be followed during the exams. We will be releasing details on the precautions and the number of centres in the coming days,” chairperson Shakuntala Kale told The Indian Express.

On Monday, the board made available forms for the supplementary exams on its portal. Students are required to submit their applications to their respective schools or junior colleges between October 20-29.

Those who find it difficult to appear in November-December will be given another opportunity to appear for the exams in February-March 2021, said the circular.

