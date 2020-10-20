Maharashtra board supplementary exams in Nov-Dec

All students who need to appear for the exams can fill their forms online on the mahasscboard.in portal. (Representational)

In a relief to students who failed to clear their Class X and XII examinations of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in February and March, the board on Monday announced that they can appear for supplementary exams in November and December.

Supplementary exams, usually held in July and August after the declaration of board exam results, have been delayed due to Covid-19.

Those who find it difficult to appear for the exams in November and December, will be given another opportunity to do so in February and March, 2021, a circular said.

All students who need to appear for the exams can fill their forms online on the mahasscboard.in portal.

Students are required to submit their applications to their respective schools or junior colleges between October 20 and 29.

