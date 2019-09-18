Maharashtra board Class X e-learning app’s beta version hits right note

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)’s first-of-its-kind e-learning app has been downloaded more than 550 times over the past 12 days.

Advertising

The app is among a slew of initiatives taken by the MSBSHSE’s e-Balbharti department to create its own e-learning platform to provide learning material at affordable rates to students. Presently, the app’s beta version has been launched for class 10 students in English and Marathi for free.

The final version of the app will be launched in December, when students will begin final preparations for the board exams.

The final version will be offered at a nominal charge of Rs 25 per student for all subjects.

Advertising

Students can also register on the Balbharti website to access the app’s desktop version. Modules such as activities, explanations, introductions and quizzes have been created for each chapter of the subject.

“After considering suggestions, we will launch the app’s final version. We expect teachers, students and parents to register on the app.

Ganpati celebrations and monsoon has delayed registrations, but our target is to register five lakh users before December,” said Yogesh Limaye, IT head, e-Balbharti department.

The department has also set up helplines to get feedback from users. So far, the app has received mostly positive reviews. “.. Chapter wise animations are really good and explanatory. The audio is very clear,” a user commented on the app page on Google Play Store.