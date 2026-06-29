Maharashtra orders inspection of all blood centres after FDA shuts two facilities

Inspecting officers have been asked to verify compliance with technical standards, assess whether blood collection matches actual demand. (Credit: Pixabay)

Days after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered the closure of two blood centres over serious regulatory violations, the Maharashtra State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has directed inspections of all government and private blood centres across the state.

In a circular issued by SBTC Director Dr Suhas Mohanalkar, blood transfusion officers have been instructed to inspect every blood centre under their jurisdiction, submit quarterly inspection reports to the SBTC and the concerned FDA officials, and recommend action against facilities found violating prescribed norms.

The circular reiterates that blood is classified as a “drug” under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, making compliance with standards governing its collection, processing, storage and distribution mandatory.