Maharashtra: BJP’s alliance partner RSP seeks Cabinet berth

The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), an alliance partner of the BJP in Maharashtra, has demanded a Cabinet berth in the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The RSP is an alliance partner of BJP, it should get one Cabinet berth. However, a final decision will be taken by Fadnavis. Let us see what they do,” RSP president Mahadev Jankar said.

Amidst talks of a Cabinet expansion in September, smaller parties supporting the BJP have started pitching their demand for a Cabinet berth. The other alliance partners who supported the BJP after the 2019 Assembly elections are Republican Party of India (A), Shiv Sangram and Ryat Kranti Paksha.

In the 288 Assembly seats in the state, RSP has only one MLA. However, the party represents the Dhangar community, which falls in the Other Backward Class category.

After winning the 2014 Assembly elections, Fadnavis, the then chief minister, had made Jankar a Cabinet minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government with the portfolios of animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries.

However, after the 2019 election results, the Shiv Sena broke ties with BJP, and joined hands with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. In June, 2022, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister after a rebellion within the Shiv Sena led to 40 out of 55 MLAs joining Eknath Shinde, leading to the downfall of the MVA government.

“If RSP is given a portfolio, RPI and Shiv Sangram will also demand. Moreover, with 106 MLAs, BJP has to account for its own MLAs in the Cabinet. The number of aspirants are more than the Cabinet berths,” a source in the BJP said. “The Shinde faction with 40 MLAs plus 10 Independents also has to give adequate representation to its members,” the source added.

The total strength of the state Cabinet is restricted to 43 ministers. At present, there are 20 ministers, including Shinde and Fadnavis. So, there is scope for 23 more ministers.

Meanwhile, commenting on the NCP offer to BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde to join its party, Jankar, who is close to Pankaja, said, “Pankaja Munde will not leave BJP. She has emotional ties with BJP. Her father, the late Gopinath Munde, has served and built the BJP. She will not quit BJP to join any other party.”