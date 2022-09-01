scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Maharashtra: BJP’s alliance partner RSP seeks Cabinet berth

Amidst talks of a Cabinet expansion in September, smaller parties that supported the BJP have started pitching their demand for a Cabinet berth in the Maharashtra government.

RSP president Mahadev Jankar. (File photo/ANI)

The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), an alliance partner of the BJP in Maharashtra, has demanded a Cabinet berth in the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The RSP is an alliance partner of BJP, it should get one Cabinet berth. However, a final decision will be taken by Fadnavis. Let us see what they do,” RSP president Mahadev Jankar said.

Amidst talks of a Cabinet expansion in September, smaller parties supporting the BJP have started pitching their demand for a Cabinet berth. The other alliance partners who supported the BJP after the 2019 Assembly elections are Republican Party of India (A), Shiv Sangram and Ryat Kranti Paksha.

In the 288 Assembly seats in the state, RSP has only one MLA. However, the party represents the Dhangar community, which falls in the Other Backward Class category.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

After winning the 2014 Assembly elections, Fadnavis, the then chief minister, had made Jankar a Cabinet minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government with the portfolios of animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries.

However, after the 2019 election results, the Shiv Sena broke ties with BJP, and joined hands with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. In June, 2022, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister after a rebellion within the Shiv Sena led to 40 out of 55 MLAs joining Eknath Shinde, leading to the downfall of the MVA government.

“If RSP is given a portfolio, RPI and Shiv Sangram will also demand. Moreover, with 106 MLAs, BJP has to account for its own MLAs in the Cabinet. The number of aspirants are more than the Cabinet berths,” a source in the BJP said. “The Shinde faction with 40 MLAs plus 10 Independents also has to give adequate representation to its members,” the source added.

Advertisement

The total strength of the state Cabinet is restricted to 43 ministers. At present, there are 20 ministers, including Shinde and Fadnavis. So, there is scope for 23 more ministers.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, commenting on the NCP offer to BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde to join its party, Jankar, who is close to Pankaja, said, “Pankaja Munde will not leave BJP. She has emotional ties with BJP. Her father, the late Gopinath Munde, has served and built the BJP. She will not quit BJP to join any other party.”

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 04:00:15 pm
Next Story

Gang dismantles mobile phone tower in Tamil Nadu, sells it to scrap dealer for Rs 6L; three held

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement