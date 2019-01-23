Toggle Menu
Maharashtra: BJP will win Assembly polls, I will remain CM, says Fadnavis

In his brief speech, Fadnavis said, “I have graced the Loksatta’s annual function for five successive years. I can state with confidence, I will come next year too.”

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote and Education Minister Vinod Tawde at the Loksatta event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he was confident that the ruling BJP would win the state Assembly elections this year and that he would continue as the CM.

While the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in April-May, the Assembly elections are scheduled in September-October this year.

Fadnavis was addressing the gathering at the 71st foundation day function of Loksatta held on the lawns of The Indian Express building in Mumbai. The popular Marathi daily, which is published by The Indian Express Group, holds the function every January to commemorate its foundation day. The chief minister also launched a book, Loksatta Varshvedh, on the occasion.

In a lighter vein, Fadnavis said, “Loksatta has retained its own distinct identity. They don’t display any political tilt. But overall the nature is anti-establishment, which often is a disadvantage to us. But then they keep writing and we keep giving explanations.”

Renowned poet known for his satirical writings Ramdas Phutane and Ashok Naigaonkar also addressed the audience.

