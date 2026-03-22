Maharashtra BJP gets ready for SIR likely in early April

With a special intensive revision drive beginning early April 2026, state BJP leaders have directed its cadre to get back to field with a single minded agenda to ensure their voter who is eligible is not left out of the enrollment list. At the same time the BJP has also indicated to its cadre that SIR should be perceived as an opportunity to further its campaign against illegal Bangladeshi infiltration.

A senior BJP functionary requesting anonymity said, “It is ECI’s prerogative to announce the date for SIR. We have been given to understand that it may be announced in the first week of April.” The term used by the BJP for SIR is “vote shuddhikaran abhiyan” (cleansing of voter list).

While acknowledging that the entire verification drive will be undertaken by ECI, BJP leaders have urged the party activists to reach out to each and every voter in their designated areas. To achieve this target the party has activated one lakh booths across the state. The concept of ‘panna pramukh’ which the party adopts to reach out to voters during election campaigns will be used to monitor the SIR exercise, political managers in the party said.

Sources said, “In the pre-SIR activities which were undertaken to map current electoral roll data with that of base 2002 either by self or progeny shows only 50 per cent. Which means the remaining 50 per cent of the total voters enrolled don’t reflect in the 2002 and 2024 list.”

However, sources revealed, “The pre-SIR mapping for electoral roll (both self and progeny) fares better in rural areas at 70 to 80 per cent compared to 50 per cent in urban Maharashtra.”

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug made a presentation at the party’s internal meeting to explain the significance of the SIR on Tuesday. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also emphasised the importance of each and every vote during the meeting held on Tuesday. He said, “In elections we often see how our able candidates often lose the elections by small margin despite merit. We have to optimise our voter enrollment.”

According to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya who is leading the anti-immigrant drive, “We believe the SIR is an inclusive exercise to enrol eligible citizens through the process.” At the same time those who are illegal citizens will be thrown out of the list, he warned.

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A BJP minister pointed, “The SIR was a much needed exercise as it will help to weed out duplication of voters. The error-free voter list will serve the stated objective and also reflect a higher polling percentage in the state.”

The voting percentage statistics for the past three elections for state assembly shows: 66.05 % (2024); 61.40 % (2019); 63.38 % (2014). While data for Lok Sabha elections : 61.29% (2024); 61.02% (2019); 60.32% (2014).