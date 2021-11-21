Maharashtra: BJP central leadership makes Vinod Tawde national general secretary in apparent message to Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Vinod Tawde has been made the national general secretary of the party. The decision was announced by BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday. Notably, general secretaries report directly to the party president.

The developments assume significance in the context of Maharashtra as Tawde was perceived to be the main rival of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and was allegedly side-lined within the party between 2014 and 2019.

A section within the BJP said, “The elevation of Tawde somewhere conveys a bold message to Fadnavis, who has till now enjoyed a free hand in Maharashtra.”

In 2019, Tawde had suffered a setback when the BJP denied him the assembly ticket from Borivali constituency at the eleventh hour. He was replaced by Sunil Rane. Incidentally, Tawde was the sitting MLA from Borivali constituency.

Before the denial of ticket, he was first divested of the important portfolio of medical education and then school education by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A senior BJP functionary said requesting anonymity, “In politics, nothing is permanent. Nobody can take the central leadership for granted.”

A seasoned politician belonging to the Maratha community and groomed by the late Gopinath Munde and Pramod Mahajan, Tawde exercised caution while commenting on the new role. Expressing gratitude to the party and leaders for reposing faith in him, he said, “I will do my best in every given assignment.”

A close aide of Tawde, however, admitted, “The new appointment is a huge reward and it comes with greater responsibility.”

Party insiders said, “It is a big development as the central leadership has rewarded Tawde with a major national role. It is also a comment on Fadnavis, who had side-lined and humiliated him in Maharashtra.”

Although Tawde is not in-charge of Maharashtra, he is likely to have a greater say on matters concerning the state. He enjoys a good rapport with leaders cutting across party lines like the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena.

Tawde (58) started his political career as a student leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. In 1999, he became the youngest leader to assume the charge of the party’s Mumbai president. He has also served as the state BJP general secretary from 1995 to 1999 and 2002 to 2011.

Tawde made a mark in the party for his organisational skills but he was not a mass leader. He contested in the assembly polls for the first time in 2014 and won from the Borivali seat.

Tawde is also a three-time member of the state legislative council and was the opposition leader in the council between 2011 and 2014.

As a cabinet minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena government, he courted controversy over his educational certificate. Tawde did his engineering from the Dnyaneshwar Vidyapeeth in Pune and the institute did not have AICTE nod, which made the Congress and the NCP question his engineering degree. Tawde, however, has always maintained that he did nothing wrong and has rightfully earned his degree.