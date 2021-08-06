Maharashtra BJP vice-president blames Nagpur Police for minor’s gangrape

Maharashtra BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh blamed Nagpur Police for not preventing the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl twice during the night of July 29.

Wagh was in the city to take up the issue with Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and demand justice for the victim.

The girl had left her home in a huff after some dispute with her parents. She then took an auto-rickshaw which took her to Manas Chowk near the railway station. Upon noticing that she was in a disturbed state, the auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice apparently handed her over to two other men, who took her to a house belonging to a railway coolie in Timki locality where the two men and two others raped her.

After raping her, they brought her to Mayo Square and left her there. She was then picked up by two other auto-rickshaw drivers who raped her inside the auto before dropping her off at the railway station and giving her Rs 1,000 to buy a ticket for Nashik, where she had expressed her wish to go.

Police had rounded up four of the six accused and are looking for two absconding ones.

Wagh accused the city police of not keeping vigil at prominent places despite being equipped with CCTV surveillance facilities. “It is a matter of shame that such a terrible incident of a girl being gangraped twice in one night took place in the city. How is it that the police didn’t notice what was going on at the prominent squares on their CCTV screens?” Wagh questioned, addressing the media here on Friday.

Wagh also met the girl at a correction home in the satellite town of Kampti, where she is currently lodged. She also met Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. “I posed a few questions to the CP about the gang rape and sought justice for the girl,” Wagh said.

Inspector Atul Sabnis of Sitabuldi Police Station, told The Indian Express, “The girl was spotted by the station master at the railway station. He handed her over to the railway police. As she didn’t reveal anything to the railway police, they handed her over to the childline volunteers, who took her to the Kampti correction home, where she narrated the incident to the warden. The matter then came to us and we managed to arrest four persons using CCTV footage. We are looking for two more accused.”

Sabnis also said that one more person had molested her at Manas Chowk who has been rounded up.

Asked why the parents haven’t sought custody of the girl, Sabnis said, “They are labourers and are not willing to take her back saying they are unable to deal with her. Previously in 2019, she had left home to reach Manmad, where one person had raped her for two days. After returning to Nagpur, she was kept in a correction home for six months before being handed over to the parents. The girl doesn’t appear to be in a normal state of mind.”

Asked how police missed the activity at the two squares on their CCTV screens, Sabnis said, “We notice events when there is some kind of commotion or abnormality. In this case, possibly, no such suspicious activity could be made out.”

Wagh also raised the issue of the alleged beating up of 37-year-old Mahesh Raut by two policemen a couple of days ago, leading to his committing suicide out of insult. “Raut was moved by the plight of a mentally challenged person being assaulted and had hence called up the police. But police came and beat him up as. Despite such insensitivity towards a gentle person, the two policemen haven’t yet been penalised and no offence has yet been registered. So, I demanded the dismissal of the two policemen,” Wagh said.

The firebrand BJP leader also raised the issue of Ankita Pisudde, a young teacher from Hinganghat of Wardha district, who was set ablaze by an acquaintance at Hinganghat last year. “Her parents were assured of early justice in a fast-track court but almost two years on, justice continues to elude the victim. Her father had called me saying he was promised early disposal of the case but he was disillusioned by the tardy progress in the case (in a Wardha court),” Wagh said.

Raising the issue of the taped conversation in the Pooja Chavan suicide case of Pune, Wagh said, “It has now been confirmed that the voice of the man in conversation is that of former Minister Sanjay Rathod. This was known to Pune Police two months back. Why was action not taken?”

She alleged that there is a rise in sexual exploitation of women in the state and said several such complaints are coming up from different places. She pointed out several instances of sexual exploitation of policewomen by senior policemen and said, “I am not saying that such things are happening only during this government’s time. They happen all the time. I am also not saying police in general are bad. I am proud of the police force but there are a handful of them who do such things. It is the government’s response that is important. Lack of it only emboldens criminals,” Wagh said.

When pointed out that Nagpur had witnessed a spree of murders when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, some of them in the close vicinity of his residence, Wagh, who was in NCP then, said, “I had raised the issue even during that time. I am concerned about the government of the day. My commitment is to the people who suffer. Tomorrow, if the Fadnavis government comes back to power and such things happen again, I will raise these issues even then.”