Maharashtra: BJP to protest against abduction of businessman

BJP minority cell and Jain organisations in the state will hold a statewide protest on Wednesday over the abduction and killing of a businessman. (Representational)

The BJP minority cell and Jain organisations in the state will hold a statewide protest on Wednesday over the abduction and killing of a businessman at Belapur in Ahmednagar district.

Gautam Jhumbarlal Hiran, who hailed from the Jain community, was abducted on March 1 and his body was found in Shrirampur on March 7.

“There is a lot of anger in the community over the manner in which the case was investigated. The police took over a week to find the body,” the head of BJP minority cell’s Jain wing, Sandiip Bhandari, said.