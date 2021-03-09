Maharashtra: BJP to protest against abduction of businessman

scorecardresearch
Monday, March 08, 2021
Gautam Jhumbarlal Hiran, who hailed from the Jain community, was abducted on March 1 and his body was found in Shrirampur on March 7.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 9, 2021 2:30:46 am
BMC, shiv sena, BJP, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, corporation funds, BJP Maharashtra, mumbai news, indian expressBJP minority cell and Jain organisations in the state will hold a statewide protest on Wednesday over the abduction and killing of a businessman. (Representational)

The BJP minority cell and Jain organisations in the state will hold a statewide protest on Wednesday over the abduction and killing of a businessman at Belapur in Ahmednagar district.

“There is a lot of anger in the community over the manner in which the case was investigated. The police took over a week to find the body,” the head of BJP minority cell’s Jain wing, Sandiip Bhandari, said.

