Maharashtra: BJP to launch statewide campaign to expose MVA govt, says Vinod Tawde

BJP leaders at the state executive meeting in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Narendra Vasker) BJP leaders at the state executive meeting in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Narendra Vasker)

The state BJP will launch a statewide awareness campaign against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government which was formed after “disrespecting” the mandate of the people in the 2019 Assembly polls, senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde said Saturday. The resolution was adopted at the party’s state executive meeting at Nerul, Navi Mumbai, ahead of its state council meet slated for Sunday.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has scrapped all the important decisions taken by the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, including flagship projects like Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan and Marathwada Water Grid project,” senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde told reporters.

He also accused the MVA government of betraying the farmers of the state by changing the terms of the loan waiver and not keeping the promise of providing 500 sq ft houses to the poor.

“Crime against women has risen under the MVA government. The online services provided for handing over land records and transfer of teachers to bring accountability and transparency in the system, initiated by the previous government, has also been suspended… The three-party government appears determined not to pursue any of the promises made for the welfare of people, which is unfortunate… Instead, their agenda seems to retain power by hook or crook,” Tawde said.

Underlining that while the BJP is not keen on destabilising the MVA government, party leaders at the executive meet said they would expose the “power-hankering” ruling coalition.

The BJP had emerged as the largest party with 105 seats in the 288-member Assembly in the 2019 October polls, but the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party joined hands to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

According to party sources, around 10,000 delegates, including party office bearers, elected members and special invitees, from across the state will attend the BJP state council meeting on Sunday, which will be inaugurated by party’s national president J P Nadda. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will deliver the valedictory address, while Chandrakant Patil, who has been reappointed state unit president, will officially take charge at the meeting, Tawde said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.