Maharashtra: BJP to hold 20,000 rallies

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on a press Confarance at BJP Headquarter in Mumbai. (Express Photo By Pradip Das)

The state BJP will hold 20,000 public rallies across the state to create awareness against “criminalisation of politics” under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government regime, party president Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday.

At a meeting held in Mumbai, a decision was taken to launch a campaign to generate awareness and register protest against “growing incidents of crime with political patronage of ruling parties”, said BJP leaders. The rallies will begin from next week.

Addressing the media, Patil said, “The party will deploy 20,000 teams to convene 20,000 rallies. The purpose is to tell the people to expose the government, which is responsible for criminalisation of politics.”

“Under MVA regime, criminals are moving freely. There is no fear of law… Whether it is related to the exploitation of young Pooja Chavan, who died by suicide, or rape and molestation incidents in Aurangabad or the mysterious death of Mansukh Hiren, horrible crimes have taken place in Maharashtra…,” he added.