Maharashtra: BJP threatens to launch campaign to protest farmers’ issues

The BJP on Friday threatened to launch “halla bol” andolan across Maharashtra to protest against the problems faced by farmers. Under the banner of BJP Kisan Morcha, the party held demonstrations outside Vidhan Bhavan.

Addressing a gathering in the state Assembly, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “The BJP will raise the problems confronting farmers and agriculture sector both inside and outside the Vidhan Bhavan.”

“The state government has exploited farmers, driving them to financial crisis. The farmers are reeling under natural calamities on one hand and a non-supportive government on the other.”

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly accused the government of disconnecting electricity connections of farmers due to pending arrears.

“Lakhs of farmers are deprived of power. Their electricity connection has been disconnected. How can the government be so insensitive? How will farmers pay back

dues when crops are lost due to rain and hailstorms,” Fadnavis asked.

“There are thousands of rich businessmen who owe government crores. But the government has no courage to disconnect their power connection.”

Equating the government with private money lenders, he added, “It is not Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Its

name should be Mahs Vasooli Aghadi.”

Fadnavis further said that BJP will launch an agitation on “exploitation” of sugarcane farmers. “The issue will be raised in the Budget Session.”